Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air signs $4.5 billion deal to buy CFM engines for its Boeing planes

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air announced on November 17 it signed an agreement with CFM International for its LEAP-1B engines to power the 737 MAX airplanes it recently purchased.

The agreement that also includes spare engines and long-term services agreement is valued at nearly $4.5bn at list price.

With this purchase and services agreement, Akasa Air will have from day one of its operations an innovative and comprehensive maintenance programme delivered by CFM, the airline said in a statement.

Commenting on the deal Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with CFM International as we embark on an exciting journey to launch the greenest, most affordable and most dependable airline in India. Our partnership with CFM will ensure that we adhere to the world’s highest standards of maintenance and deliver the industry’s best technical dispatch

reliability.”

CFM is a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Philippe Couteaux, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CFM International said: “We are proud to develop a strong relationship with Akasa and play a key role in the launch of their operations, by providing them with the industry-leading asset utilization, fuel efficiency, and overall cost of ownership.”

CFM delivered the first CFM56 engines in the early 90s. Since then, the company has been developing a trustful relationship with major Indian airlines and playing a key role in Indian domestic market continuous growth, according to the release.

To date, nearly 600 engines are operated by airlines from the Indian subcontinent and more than 1,700 LEAP engines are on order.