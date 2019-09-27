Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says no reason to worry about growth, sceptical investors must stay away from India

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala September 27 said he does not believe there are reasons to worry about India's economic growth and asked sceptical investors to stay away from investing in the country.

Jhunjhunwala was part of a panel at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2019 to discuss on capital market investment, asset allocation and India’s economic prospects. However, the discussion took an unpleasant turn as Jhunjhunwala fiercely countered concerns on unemployment in the country raised by a fellow panellist, Subhash Thakrar, former Chairman, London Chamber of Commerce.

The verbal spat began as Thakrar raised the subject of unemployment interrupting Jhunjhunwala who was making a point about why he believes investors will have to come to India.

Jhunjhunwala responded to Thakrar saying the issue of unemployment has been blown out of proportion when the actually the problem is that today’s youth is only looking for white collard jobs. Strong growth will do the job of creating jobs for the Indian economy, Jhunjhunwala argued.

Countering this point, Thakrar pointed out that despite a healthy pace of growth for 10 years, India is still facing a problem on the jobs front. He said India has been skilling its youth but hasn’t been able to find a solution around the creation of new jobs in the country.

Jhunjhunwala continued with his arguments and said sceptical foreign investors having issues with India’s growth story should not invest in the country. He even went on to advise Subhash Thakrar to open a new fund for investing in Pakistan instead. "Go and invest in Pakistan. We don't want foreign investors like you. Government is facilitating investment in the country," Jhunjhunwala said.