Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked 2.2% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance in the June quarter 2021
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired 2.2 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance, a leading mortgage lender, in the quarter ended June 2021. The big bull bought one crore equity shares, or 2.17 percent of total paid-up equity capital, of Indiabulls Housing Finance, as per the shareholding pattern of June 2021 quarter published on July 21. Here's what you need to know about this development.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Zomato IPO share allotment will be finalised today
SC to pronounce judgement on Airtel, Voda-Idea plea seeking recomputation of AGR dues
Tomorrow:
SBI Cards and Payment Services is set to meet investors and analysts
Tokyo Olympics begin
Startup Tales
Byju’s acquires US-based reading startup Epic for $500 million
Byju’s, India’s most valued internet company, said on July 21 it has acquired US-based reading platform Epic for $500 million, continuing its spree of large acquisitions to expand its education services beyond the Indian market and across categories. Moneycontrol's M Sriram brings you more about the development in this piece.
India
After two-month gap, Delhi airport's Terminal 2 ready to welcome guests
After two months, the 'T2' terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi will resume operations with flights of Indigo’s 2000 series and Go First starting July 22. Read more about this here.
Aviation
Can Interupts be Trujet's magic elixir?
Aviation experts say the problems faced by Trujet, the Hyderabad-based carrier, is a reflection of the problems faced by all regional airlines in India. The company has been through many financial troubles, and it has had a turbulent existence since beginning. Could the new Interupts deal be the final boost of energy that this carrier needs? Ashwini Phadnis explores here.
New Space Race
Who is responsible for sending Bezos to space?
Well, according to the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, it's the customers and employees of the company. Bezos, who recently returned from an 11-minute trip to space onboard a rocket built by his company Blue Origin, thanked customers and employees for sending him to space. Read more about this here.
Travel
Are you ready for a vacation?
The surge in post-vaccine vacations has made travelling more expensive. Both airfare and lodging rates have increased considerably over the past year in most parts of the world after experiencing a prolonged and unforeseen slump due to the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at five smart ways you can go about travelling during this season if you are fully vaccinated.