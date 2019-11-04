Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on November 4 bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private lender, amounting to a 0.5 percent stake in Yes Bank.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 67.1, taking the transaction to Rs 86.89 crore, the data showed.

Shares of Yes Bank on the BSE closed 0.75 percent lower at Rs 66.1.

In a separate transaction on the bourse, Vistra ITCL India Ltd sold over 6.2 crore shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd at Rs 13.97 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 87.45 crore.

According to the shareholding data of the September quarter, Vistra is a public shareholder of CG Power and held 10.89 percent stake or over 6.82 crore shares in the firm.

After the transaction, Vistra is left with a little over 56 lakh shares of the private lender.

The shares sold by Vistra were picked up by L&T Finance Ltd at the same price, the bulk deal data showed.