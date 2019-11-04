App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 cr

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private lender, amounting to a 0.5 percent stake in Yes Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on November 4 bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private lender, amounting to a 0.5 percent stake in Yes Bank.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 67.1, taking the transaction to Rs 86.89 crore, the data showed.

Close

Shares of Yes Bank on the BSE closed 0.75 percent lower at Rs 66.1.

related news

In a separate transaction on the bourse, Vistra ITCL India Ltd sold over 6.2 crore shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd at Rs 13.97 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 87.45 crore.

According to the shareholding data of the September quarter, Vistra is a public shareholder of CG Power and held 10.89 percent stake or over 6.82 crore shares in the firm.

After the transaction, Vistra is left with a little over 56 lakh shares of the private lender.

The shares sold by Vistra were picked up by L&T Finance Ltd at the same price, the bulk deal data showed.

On the BSE, shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions gained 4.94 percent to Rs 14.65 apiece.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Business #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #India #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.