MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Rare Enterprises to invest in Syska LED

Syska Group has witnessed success over the years due to its first mover mindset and constant innovation and become one of the leading fast-moving electrical goods companies in the country.

PTI
August 30, 2021 / 11:03 PM IST
PC: Syska

PC: Syska

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises said on Monday the company will invest in Uttamchandani family-promoted Syska LED, which will help the fast-moving electrical goods company in its next phase of growth, a release said.

"Rare Enterprises and its partners have signed a term sheet to invest in Syska LED Lights Private Limited, promoted by the Uttamchandani family.

In accordance with the terms of the signed term sheet, about 15 per cent of the funds have been deployed already," it said.

The transaction is expected to conclude in the next 60 days, the release added.

"We are encouraged with the business and the brand that Syska has built so far we view this as a long-term partnership with the promoter family to take Syska into its next phase of growth and leadership," Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises said.

Close

Related stories

Rare Enterprises and its partners are investors in Indian equities, both listed and unlisted.

Syska Group has witnessed success over the years due to its first mover mindset and constant innovation and become one of the leading fast-moving electrical goods companies in the country, as per the release.

"Syska Group has been on a consistent growth trajectory and we are poised to achieve new business milestones in the coming years. We believe this collaboration with Rare Enterprises will support our organisation in its next phase of growth, and enable us to secure a leadership position in India's fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) industry," said Govind Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group, said.

He said the company is confident that this will be a long and fruitful association. Syska Group over the years has grown and diversified into segments such as LED, personal care appliances, mobile accessories, home appliances and only continues to grow and dominate these markets, according to the release.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Rare Enterprises #Syska LED
first published: Aug 30, 2021 11:03 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.