MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for the exciting discussion on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala airline: Shankar Sharma takes dig at ace investor’s aviation plans

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on July 28, told Bloomberg that he was considering investing $35 million in the airline venture and would own 40 percent of the carrier.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Shankar Sharma was responding to a tweet by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, who tweeted a picture of an almost empty aircraft cabin.

Shankar Sharma was responding to a tweet by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, who tweeted a picture of an almost empty aircraft cabin.


Shankar Sharma, the co-founder of First Global, took a dig at ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plans to start an airline.

Sharma was responding to a tweet by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, who tweeted a picture of an almost-empty aircraft cabin.

"This clearly is absolutely the BEST time to launch an airline. Revenues can double everyday for the next 2 years," Sharma tweeted, referring to the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation sector.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's airline Akasa will have to differentiate. You can't be an IndiGo to beat IndiGo

Jhunjhunwala, on July 28, told Bloomberg that he is considering investing $35 million in the airline venture and would own 40 percent of the carrier.

Jhunjhunwala said he expects a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the airline venture from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the next 15 days.

Close

Related stories

He added that he was planning on having 70 planes in four years for the airline.

The Economic Times separately reported that former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh would be co-founder of the airline, called Akasa, along with Jhunjhunwala and former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
first published: Jul 30, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.