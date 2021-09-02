Rakesh Gangwal returns to IndiGo as director

Rakesh Gangwal's reappointment was finalised at the annual general meeting held on August 31.

Co-founder and promoter Rakesh Gangwal has been re-appointed as a director in IndiGo, the country’s largest airline informed bourses.

Gangwal's reappointment was finalised at the annual general meeting held on August 31 with 94.5 percent of the votes in his favour. In an ordinary resolution, 99.99 percent of public non-institutional shareholders, constituting about 4.7 million votes were in favour of Gangwal’s reappointment. Promoters and promoter groups cast about 288 million votes, all in favour of the resolution.

However, 30.19 percent of public institutional shareholders voted against the reappointment of Gangwal as a director. This accounts for about 19.6 million votes.

Additionally, Gregg Albert Saretsky was appointed as non-executive director via ordinary resolution with 96.6 percent votes in favour. IndiGo appointed Saretsky as additional director in October 2020.

“Gregg will work closely with Rono Dutta, the executive leadership team of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline," InterGlobe Aviation said earlier in an exchange filing.