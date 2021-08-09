Rajya Sabha approves Tax Amendment bill, scraps Retrospective Tax clause

Rajya Sabha has approved the Tax Amendment bill 0n August 9.



Rajya Sabha approves Tax Amendment bill pic.twitter.com/GsCFs34oB3

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 9, 2021

As a result, it has also scrapped the Retrospective Tax clause, CNBC-TV18 reported.

This move comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 5 tabled the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill primarily looked to withdraw the contentious retrospective tax more than nine years after it came into force.

The move will come as a relief to companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone, and is likely to end their long-standing legal dispute with the Centre.