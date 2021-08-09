MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rajya Sabha approves Tax Amendment bill, scraps Retrospective Tax clause

This move comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 5 tabled the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST

Rajya Sabha has approved the Tax Amendment bill 0n August 9.

As a result, it has also scrapped the Retrospective Tax clause, CNBC-TV18 reported.

This move comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 5 tabled the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill primarily looked to withdraw the contentious retrospective tax more than nine years after it came into force.

Also Read: Govt buries ghosts of retrospective tax, tables taxation law amendments in Lok Sabha

The move will come as a relief to companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone, and is likely to end their long-standing legal dispute with the Centre.

Close

Related stories

 May 28, 2012, was the date when the 2012 Finance Act, which gave legal backing to retrospective taxation, was assented to by then President Pratibha Patil, after being announced by then Finance Minister, the late Pranab Mukherjee.

Sitharaman said that the demand raised for indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012, shall be nullified on fulfillment of specified conditions such as withdrawal or furnishing of undertaking for withdrawal of pending litigation and furnishing of an undertaking to the effect that no claim for cost, damages, interest, etc., shall be filed.

A top official told Moneycontrol that this means that apart from withdrawing cases, companies like Vodafone, Cairn and others will have to give an undertaking that they will not seek legal damages, recoup legal costs or file cases related to retrospective taxes against the government in the future.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #retrospective tax
first published: Aug 9, 2021 04:50 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.