Rajnish Kumar’s ESOPs were approved by BharatPe Board, part of the contract, says board source

Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

The Employee Stock Ownership plan (ESOPs) held by BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar, which came under public glare after comments by co-founder Ashneer Grover, was part of a contractual arrangement, according to a member of the board.

“The ESOPs were approved by the board and there is nothing illegal about Kumar holding ESOPs because he is a non-executive director and not an independent director,” the person told Moneycontrol, asking for anonymity.

Rajnish Kumar is the former chairman of State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, and a veteran banker.

Earlier, in an interview with Moneycontrol, the first after his exit as managing director, Grover highlighted that Kumar has ESOPs in the company, hinting that it was improper and suggesting bias in the actions against him. “He has no status to look to me in the eye, nor does any other investor. You think Rajnish Kumar is an independent director? He has ESOPs in the company,” Grover had said.

These comments triggered a controversy about the status of Kumar’s ESOPs.

What is the rule?

The Companies Act bars independent directors from availing ESOPs but not non-executive directors.

“The Companies Act prohibits independent directors from being granted ESOPs. The rationale for this appears to be that there should not be any potential financial conflict of interest and the independence is not compromised,” said chartered accountant Jayant Thakur, an expert in securities laws and corporate laws.

“SEBI has prescribed similar restrictions in the LODR Regulations for listed companies. This restriction does not apply to non-independent directors including Managing/Whole-time directors but applies to promoters,” Thakur said.

Thakur was referring to Section 149(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, which prohibits independent directors from owning stock options.

Row over meeting

The board member cited above said Grover was making allegations against the BharatPe board without substance.

In a scathing letter written to the board of Resilient Innovations, the parent of BharatPe, on February 22, Grover alleged that co-founder Bhavik Koladiya called him and asked to meet at a location without sharing an agenda. Grover has alleged that Kumar was also with him when the call came.

"The call was made from Rajnish Kumar’s residence in Ambience Island, Gurugram. I was informed on the said call that the two of them wanted to meet me to discuss some issues and that I should travel to Gurugram for the said meeting," he said in the letter.

Grover alleged that Koladiya and Kumar wanted him to come to a certain location and time, to discuss issues. When he refused, without knowing the agenda he claimed Koladiya turned abusive and started using foul language.

"Upon such instigation, I told Mr Koladiya that if he wanted to discuss things in such fashion then I was not interested in talking to him," Grover said in the letter.

But the source said the meeting was a review meeting of the company. “The company business affairs was to be discussed at the meeting and the Grover (as the managing director) was called for the meeting.

Did Grover resign ahead of audit report findings?

Grover, who has been engaged in a battle with the board of BharatPe, resigned as MD and director, days after his wife Madhuri Jain Grover had been terminated as the head of controls on allegations of funds misappropriation.

In his letter of resignation to the board, Grover said: "I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."

This comes after Moneycontrol reported on February 27 that BharatPe cofounder Grover's emergency arbitration plea challenging the firm's decision to conduct a governance review had been rejected by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). But according to the source quoted above, Grover resigned because he feared action due the findings of a PWC report expected at the board meeting. Grover said he has done no wrong.