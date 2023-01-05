 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajnish Kumar interview| When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he didn't trust SBI's books

Jinit Parmar
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The former chairman recalls meeting the ace investor in the SBI office and what Jhunjhunwala said

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala once didn’t trust State Bank of India books and even refused to buy its shares but 18 months later, he became an investor, former chairman of the public sector bank Rajnish Kumar told Moneycontrol, as he recalled how the public sector bank proved skeptics wrong.

“I called him (Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) to my office and asked why are you not an investor in SBI. And what did he tell me? He said I don’t trust your books. I met him one and half years later and asked, are you an investor now? He said, 'yes sir. I’m an investor now',” Kumar said in an exclusive chat on January 5 as part of Moneycontrol’s Banking Central interview series.

Kumar also recalled his first analyst meeting after taking over as SBI Chairman. “My first question to them was how they valued Dewan housing at one lakh crore. The market capitalisation of SBI at that time was Rs 1,60,000 crore or Rs 1,80,000 crore," Kumar said.

"Even if your logic is that their (DHFL’s) housing fiancé portfolio is one lakh crore, then by that logic SBI’s market should have been Rs 3 lakh crore,” Kumar said.

The housing finance company later plunged into a crisis due to alleged irregularities by its promoters. The company was acquired by the Piramal group following a bankruptcy process.

