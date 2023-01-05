 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajnish Kumar Interview | Action must against bankers for quid pro quo deals but can't blame only them for NPAs

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

The comments come a few days after former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar was arrested by the CBI in the Videocon loan scam

Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (Image: Reuters)

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar said on December 5 that action must be taken against guilty bankers involved in quid pro quo deals but it is not fair to put the entire blame of bad loans on bankers.

“'In some cases, bankers (are) to be blamed but to put the full problem of NPAs (non-performing assets) on them (is) not fair. In case of quid-pro-quo, must take action but putting the entire blame on bankers not fair,” Kumar said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

In December, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon loan scam.

The central probe agency alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Kochhar was heading the bank.

This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe. Earlier, the private lender had terminated Kochhar as CEO, denying her retirement benefits.