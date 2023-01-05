Rajnish Kumar Interview | Action must against bankers for quid pro quo deals but can't blame only them for NPAs

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar said on December 5 that action must be taken against guilty bankers involved in quid pro quo deals but it is not fair to put the entire blame of bad loans on bankers.

“'In some cases, bankers (are) to be blamed but to put the full problem of NPAs (non-performing assets) on them (is) not fair. In case of quid-pro-quo, must take action but putting the entire blame on bankers not fair,” Kumar said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

Watch the interview here

In December, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the Rs 3,250-crore Videocon loan scam.

The central probe agency alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Kochhar was heading the bank.

This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe. Earlier, the private lender had terminated Kochhar as CEO, denying her retirement benefits.

The CBI booked Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, for criminal conspiracy and under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI has alleged that in a quid-pro-quo deal, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after his group got a Rs 3,250-crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. This amounted to criminal conspiracy and cheating, the probe agency said. Also read: Exclusive | Former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar bats for reforms in Kisan Credit Cards Loan writeoffs The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) fell to a seven-year low of five percent in September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its financial stability report (FSR) on December 29. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) dropped to a 10-year low of 1.3 percent in September 2022, the FSR report said. Banks, however, wrote off Rs 10,09,511 crore during the last five financial years, the government told Parliament recently. A loan is written off when there is no scope for recovery and banks want to take the bad asset off their balance sheets. Banks need to set aside money in the form of provisions to cover such loans, which affects their profitability. To a question in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Editor-Banking & Finance at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.

READ MORE