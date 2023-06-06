Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart, invites investments in UP, Tamil Nadu defence corridors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius (left)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his meeting with visiting German counterpart Boris Pistorius in New Delhi on June 6, invited investments in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu's defence corridors.

Singh highlighted the opportunities that have opened up in the defence production sector, including the "possibilities for German investments in the two defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu", the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

The Indian defence industry, on the other hand, could participate in the supply chains of the German defence industry and add value to the ecosystem, besides contributing to supply chain resilience, Singh pointed out.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported citing sources that the marine arm of German defence manufacturing giant Thyssenkrupp and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian Navy. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

Pistorius, who is on a four-day visit to India, is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on June 7 and visit the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

The visit of the German defence minister, the first since 2015, also came up nearly four months after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to deepen defence cooperation.

India and Germany have a strategic partnership since 2000, which is being strengthened through inter-governmental consultations since 2011 at the level of heads of government.

In the meeting held between Modi and Scholz in New Delhi on February 25, there were discussions held on joint production of defence equipment, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said.