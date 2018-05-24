Rajnath reviews situation in Kashmir post Ramzan truce

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the suspension of operations announced by the government about a week ago and expressed satisfaction over the relatively calm atmosphere prevailing in the valley, officials said. During the hour-long meeting, the home minister was briefed by top security officials about the law and order situation in the state, where incidents of stone pelting have come down significantly ever since the suspension of operations by security forces was announced on May 16.

Singh was told that people in Jammu and Kashmir have responded positively to the central government's decision and it may pave the way for enduring peace in the restive Kashmir Valley, a Home Ministry official said.

The home minister has expressed satisfaction over the ground report of relative calm in the state, the official said, adding there was a possibility that the measure may be extended if the incidents of violence came down.

The Home Ministry announced on May 16 that security forces would not launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

The decision had been taken to help peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment, a Home Ministry spokesperson had said.

The ministry said the security forces, however, reserved the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.

Stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down since the Centre announced suspension of operations.

According to available data, there were just 16 incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir Valley between May 16 and May 23 in comparison to 38 such cases in the May 8-15 period.