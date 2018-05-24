App
May 24, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath orders constant vigil along intl borders

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today ordered stepped up vigil along the international borders, amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan on the western frontier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today ordered stepped up vigil along the international borders, amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan on the western frontier. A home ministry spokesperson said the directive has been given at a high-level meeting which took stock of the progress of construction of border fencing, roads and outposts along India's borders with neighbouring countries.

The home minister has directed all officials concerned to maintain constant vigil and security on the borders, the spokesperson said.

At least 11 people were killed and 60 others injured during nine days of intense shelling by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir till yesterday.

The shelling and firing stopped yesterday afternoon along the international border.

With regard to the Indo-Pakistan border, the home minister expressed satisfaction that 97 per cent of the sanctioned border fencing work has been completed.

Singh also reviewed implementation of pilot projects on Comprehensive Integrated Border Management Systems (CIBMS) on non-­physical barriers.

He also stressed on utilising space technology for strengthening border guarding and policing.

The home minister stressed that coastal security is of utmost importance and appreciated action taken by the state governments and Union Territories for operationalisation of 194 coastal police stations duly equipped with boats and other equipments.

He underlined the need for better cooperation among various agencies engaged in maintaining coastal security.

Singh directed that the next phase of the coastal security scheme should be expedited in consultation with stakeholders like the Navy, Coast Guard, state governments, etc.

He complimented proactive role being played by Central Armed Forces and Navy and Coast Guard and directed that vigil may be maintained on all borders including coastal areas while protecting all legitimate and humane considerations of local population.

Identifying that land acquisition remained an issue, he called for expediting the same especially along the country's eastern borders.

Expressing satisfaction over the working of six newly established Integrated Check Posts, Singh called for construction of 13 more ICPs along Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Bhutan borders. These Integrated Check Posts will facilitate cross border trade and movement of people.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Special Secretary (Border Management) B R Sharma besides others.

