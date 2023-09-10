Rajkot International Airport takes flight; IndiGo shifts operations

Budget airline IndiGo will now operate all its services from Rajkot International Airport.

The Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat has officially commenced its flight operations on September 10. Meanwhile, the old Rajkot Airport has ceased its commercial operations, with the closure beginning on September 8 night.

Budget airline IndiGo will now operate all its services from Rajkot International Airport, with scheduled flights arriving and departing from this new facility. The last flight from the old Rajkot Airport took off on September 8.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has closed down the previous Rajkot Airport as the new greenfield airport becomes operational. Officials and equipment from the old airport will be relocated to the new Rajkot International Airport as part of the transition to the new facility.

Situated on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, the newly built airport is located 30 km away from Rajkot City and the erstwhile Rajkot Airport. To enhance passenger convenience, the state government will provide a bus service from the ST bus stop to Rajkot International Airport, with daily departures starting at 6 am and every two hours after that.

Rajkot International Airport, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, covers a total land area of over 2,500 acres and was developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,400 crore. The construction includes a runway, apron, and parallel taxi track, among other features.

This international airport is envisioned as a transportation hub for travellers departing from the state and heading overseas. Its terminal building, with a total built-up area of 23,000 sqm (excluding the basement), can handle up to 1,800 passengers during peak hours.

The airport incorporates a blend of modern technology and sustainable features. The New Terminal Building (NITB) is equipped with sustainability features like a double-insulated roofing system, skylights, LED lighting, and low-heat gain glazing. Additionally, the terminal building is GRIHA-4 compliant, signifying its adherence to Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment standards for sustainability.