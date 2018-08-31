App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Rajiv Singh, wife sell DLF shares worth Rs 351 crore to another promoter

The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 217, valuing the transaction at Rs 351.54 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DLF Vice Chairman Rajiv Singh and his wife Kavita on August 30 offloaded 1.62 crore shares of the realty major for over Rs 351 crore to another promoter entity. The shares were picked up by Rajdhani Investments and Agencies Pvt Ltd through open market transaction.

According to block deal data available with the NSE, Rajiv Singh sold 70 lakh shares of DLF, while Kavita offloaded 92 lakh shares of the company.

The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 217, valuing the transaction at Rs 351.54 crore.

At the end of June quarter, Rajiv Singh held 0.41 per cent in the company, his wife owned 0.53 per cent holding and Rajdhani Investments and Agencies held 54.59 per cent stake in the realty company.

Overall, promoter entities held 74.95 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of DLF today closed at Rs 221.65 apiece on the NSE, down 1.91 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:38 am

tags #Business #Companies #Market news #Real Estate

