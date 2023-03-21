Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners sells HDFC AMC shares worth Rs 396 crore

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners EM Equity Fund further offloaded its stake in the HDFC AMC by selling around 25 lakh shares worth Rs 396 crore at a price of Rs 1,600.85 per share.

Shares of HDFC AMC recovered nearly 6 percent from their intraday lows on the back of multiple block deals that led to 51 lakh shares or 2.4 percent equity exchanging hands.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 47,33,788 shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,600 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 757.40 crore.

On Monday, shares of HDFC AMC closed 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,681 per scrip on the NSE.