Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajesh Nambiar appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India

In an email to employees, Cognizant said, based in India, Rajesh Nambiar will serve as the executive committee representative of nearly 2 lakh associates in the country.

Moneycontrol News
Cognizant's net profit declined 29 percent to $361 million in the June quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic (Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

Rajesh Nambiar will take over as the chairman and managing director of IT firm Cognizant India from November 9. He is filling in the role of Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, who quit the company in July.

Nambiar is the chairman & president of networking systems and software firm Ciena India. Before Ciena, he has serves in multiple roles in US-based tech major IBM for close to 12 years and Tata consultancy services for naerly 17 years.

In an email to employees, the company said, “Based in India, Rajesh will serve as the executive committee representative of nearly 2 lakh associates in the country."

Close

"I am looking to Rajesh to strengthen our brand positioning in India and enhance our relationship with relevant Indian government agencies, chambers of commerce, universities, media, and key policy making bodies, including NASSCOM," the mail further added. Moneycontrol has reviewed the copy of the email.

Apart from Nambiar, the company has made two more announcements.

It has appointed Ursula Morgenstern as the new president, global growth markets (GGM), from early January. She is joining Cognizant from French IT services firm Atos. She will be based in London.

Manoj Mehta, who was serving as the interim leader of GGM will take on a new role leading the global IoT practice. IoT, the company said is one of its strategic battlegrounds and a capability increasing importance to clients undergoing digital transformation.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 08:06 am

