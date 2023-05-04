Rajeev Chandrasekhar headlines MC Policy Next Karnataka. What else is in store?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

With Karnataka elections only days away, the stakes are high for political parties jostling to grab the seat of power in the state whose economy has been growing faster than the national average.

The home state of India's Silicon Valley has seen services grow at a double-digit pace over the last several years. The state has also done better than others at keeping inflation in check. Of course, the state also faces several challenges, along with the opportunities that a growing economy brings along.

Moneycontrol Policy Next - The Big Karnataka Resurgence will take stock of the politics and economics through focused sessions spread across the evening of May 5.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will deliver the keynote address on the ‘Role of Technology in Governance & Democracy’, followed by a fireside chat with Deputy Editor Shweta Punj.

Before this, the event will be kicked off by a session with psephologists Sanjay Kumar, Professor, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, and Sandeep Shastri, Director - Academics, NITTE Education Trust, on the issues that will shape the state election. Deputy Editor Punj will moderate this session.

Issues plaguing the Silicon Valley will come into sharp relief in the next session which will see participation by Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners; Chaitra Chidanand, Co-founder, SALT – mysaltapp; K Ganesh, Promoter, BigBasket, Portea Medical, Bluestone; and Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-founder & CEO, Bounce. Chandra R Srikanth, Editor – Tech, Start-ups & New Economy, will moderate this session.

Next up will be a session on Resolving Bengaluru’s Urban Mess, which will see participation from Revathy Ashok, CEO & Managing Trustee, Bangalore Political Action Committee; Ashwin Mahesh, Urban Planner & Head - AAP Manifesto Committee, Karnataka; RK Misra, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM (Karnataka) & Co-founder, Yulu; Tara Krishnaswamy, Co-founder, Citizens for Bengaluru; and V Ravichandar, Urban Planner & Honorary Director, Bangalore International Centre.

This will be an important one as it comes after the Supreme Court, in January, cited Bengaluru as a cautionary example of haphazard urban development while warning the Chandigarh administration against thoughtless construction.

The Make in Karnataka session will have Mohandas Pai, former Board Member, Infosys, and Chairman, Aarin Capital; Rajeev Gowda, National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress; Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder & Executive Director, Board, TeamLease Services; B V Gopal Reddy, President, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI); and Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs, as panelists.

After all, Karnataka’s labour laws are now among the most flexible in India, promoting the country’s aim of becoming an alternative manufacturing base to China. The state also topped in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows during April 2021-March 2022.

Finally, Deputy Editor Shweta Punj will chat with Aiyshwarya Mahadev, General Secretary - Media & Communications, Indian National Congress, Karnataka, and Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bharatiya Janata Party, on their vision for the state that definitely has a key role to play in catapulting India into the ranks of developed country.

