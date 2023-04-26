Rajasthan's exports rise 10%: REPC

Representative image

Rajasthan has witnessed a significant 10.04 per cent year-on-year growth in its exports till February 2023, according to REPC. The state's textiles, agro-food products, gems and jewellery and engineering goods have been the major contributors to this growth, Chairman of Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) and RAJSICO Rajiv Arora said.

Arora said that more than 31 lakh people in the state are employed in export units and allied services.

He also highlighted the efforts made by the state government under the initiative 'Mission Niryatak Bano' to provide necessary process and documentation training to over 9,000 entrepreneurs, artisans and handicraftsmen from different districts to make them exporters.

As a result, the exports from Rajasthan have increased from Rs 46,476 crore in 2017-18 to over Rs 70,000 crore as of February 2023.