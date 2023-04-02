 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Rajasthan Royals secure big win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Put in to bat, last season's runners-up RR got off to a flier with T20 World Cup-winning England skipper Jos Buttler smacking 54 off 22 balls (7x4, 3x6).

Rajasthan Royals secure big win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals made a rousing start to the IPL-16, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs, here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, last season's runners-up RR got off to a flier with T20 World Cup-winning England skipper Jos Buttler smacking 54 off 22 balls (7x4, 3x6).

Promising uncapped Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal made an identical 54 (37b; 9x4), while skipper Sanju Samson topscored with 55 (32b; 3x4, 4x6) as RR posted season's highest total of 203 for 5.

In reply, the home side managed 131 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs.