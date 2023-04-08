 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, RR scored 199 for four in the allotted 20 overs and in reply, the Capitals were restricted to 142 for nine.

Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.

While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out.