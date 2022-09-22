Rajasthan govt introduces Right to Health Bill in Assembly

The Rajasthan government on Thursday introduced the Right to Health Bill in the Assembly, saying to seeks to establish legal rights and entitlement of citizens to avail the best of health services.

The state is already running popular schemes like the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), apart from regular budget allocated to its healthcare system, Meena said. To enhance the effectiveness and implementation of the Rajasthan Model of Public Health, the state government has decided to bring in a legislation to safeguard the right to health so that rights of residents may be ensured, the minister said.

Besides, the Bill ascertains duties of residents and also provides for a grievance redressal mechanism. Provisions are made in it to establish the state health authority and the district health authority which are entrusted with the functions essential to achieve the purposes of the Bill, Meena said. As per the financial memorandum of the bill, there may be recurring expenditure of Rs 1,455 lakh every year, which includes Rs 5 lakh for payment of allowances to be made to the nominated members of the state health authority and the district health authority, and Rs 1,450 lakh for human resources.