Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan govt extends interest waiver scheme for agriculture traders till December 31

According to the proposal, till September 30, a total amount of Rs 68 crore were outstanding dues, including mandi and allocation fees and other arears from the various agricultural committees of the state.

PTI

In a relief to agriculture traders in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday extended the interest waiver scheme till December 31 for the recovery of outstanding amount towards the committees.

Gehlot has agreed to the proposal of the Department of Agricultural Marketing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the proposal, till September 30, a total amount of Rs 68 crore were outstanding dues, including mandi and allocation fees and other arrears from the various agricultural committees of the state.

Under the interest waiver scheme, 75 percent exemption was given on the deposit of the entire principal balance and 25 percent of the interest due on it till March 31, 2020.

Earlier, due to COVID-19, the period of amnesty scheme was extended till September 30 which has now been extended till December 31.

The duration of the scheme has been extended on the demand of various trade associations. This decision will provide relief to traders of fruits and vegetables and agricultural produce markets, a statement said.

Gehlot also approved the proposal to waive mandi and farmers welfare fees for the purchase of pulses and oilseeds at the minimum support price in the upcoming Kharif season 2020-21. He has given approval to issue a notification in this regard.

According to the guidelines issued by the central government, approval has been given to waive these charges for purchase, transportation, storage, and sale of moong, urad, groundnut, and soybean at support price in the Kharif season in the state.

In another decision, the Rajasthan government has decided to pay remuneration to guest faculty working in state ITI institutions for the lockdown period imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Gehlot has approved the proposal in this regard. With this decision, 1,066 guest faculty working in state ITI institutions will get remuneration for the lockdown period. The state government will bear a financial burden of about Rs 4.33 crore.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #agriculture #Ashok Gehlot #Business #Department of Agricultural Marketing #Economy #Rajasthan

