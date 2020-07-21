App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 07:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Congress calls legislature party meeting today

A political turmoil is raging in the state apparently because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Gehlot.

The Rajasthan Congress has called a legislature party meeting on Tuesday, party sources said, amid an alleged plot to topple its government in the state. The meeting is expected to start at 11 am at the hotel on the city outskirts where Congress legislators in support of the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.

The agenda of the meeting is not clear yet, the sources said.

It will be the third meeting of the Legislature party in the last one week.

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 07:23 am

tags #India #Politics

