Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sanctions additional funds worth Rs 108 crore for MGNREGA scheme

Under this approval, an additional provision of Rs 33.10 crore has been approved in the Scooty distribution scheme to meritorious girl students with a view to promote girls' education. With this, the two-wheelers will be distributed to eligible girl students for the year 2019-20, an official statement said on Tuesday.

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 07:58 PM IST
File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional provision of nearly Rs 427 crore for various schemes of the state government, including Rs 108 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Under this approval, an additional provision of Rs 33.10 crore has been approved in the Scooty distribution scheme to meritorious girl students with a view to promote girls' education.

With this, the two-wheelers will be distributed to eligible girl students for the year 2019-20, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has approved an additional provision of Rs 16.13 crore for conducting various recruitment examinations to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. With this approval, the Patwar Direct Recruitment Examination, Clerk Recruitment Examination will be conducted in a timely manner and employment opportunities will be available to the youth.

At the same time, under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), an additional provision of Rs 73 crore has been made for the payment of grants in the textile industry sector.

Under MGNREGA scheme, an additional provision of Rs 108.25 crore has been approved to provide work in rural areas of the state.
