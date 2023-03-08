 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Raj Bhavan returns Bill banning online Rummy to TN govt

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST

The Bill was returned to the House for its 'consideration once again' in the wake of certain aspects that have been outlined by Raj Bhavan, official sources told PTI.

The Raj Bhavan has returned a Bill banning online Rummy to the Tamil Nadu Assembly for its reconsideration, official sources said here on Wednesday.

The Bill was returned to the House for its 'consideration once again' in the wake of certain aspects that have been outlined by Raj Bhavan, official sources told PTI.

An ordinance (prohibiting online gambling, wager-based online games of chance of Rummy and Poker) was promulgated by Governor Ravi on October 1, 2022 and a gazette notification was made by the government on October 3. The Tamil Nadu Assembly met on October 17 last year for a brief session and the Bill was passed.

The adoption of the Bill was necessitated after the Madras High Court had struck down on August 3, 2021 the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act 2021 which banned wager or placing bet in cyber space.