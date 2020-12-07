PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Railways To Use LiDAR Technique In Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor Project

The alignment or ground survey is a crucial activity for any linear infrastructure project as the survey provides accurate details of areas around the alignment.

Dec 7, 2020 / 09:35 PM IST

The railways will use the LiDAR technique with laser-enabled equipment mounted on a helicopter for conducting ground survey for the Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Monday. The development comes after the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technique was successfully used in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project for the first time.

LiDAR technology provides high quality data in digital form in a short time. This data can be used in many projects related to roads, canals, surface transport, city planning, landslides, irrigation among others.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will be adopting LiDAR technique using laser enabled equipment mounted on a helicopter for conducting ground survey for the preparation of Detailed Project Report for the proposed Delhi-Varanasi HSR corridor.

The alignment or ground survey is a crucial activity for any linear infrastructure project as the survey provides accurate details of areas around the alignment. This technique uses a combination of laser data, GPS data, flight parameters and actual photographs to give accurate survey data, NHSRCL said in a statement.

Based on the findings of the survey, designing of the vertical and horizontal alignment, structures, location of the stations and depots, land requirement for the corridor, identification of project affected plots or structures will be decided.

Close

Related stories

The aerial LiDAR survey technique, for the first time for any railway project in India, was adopted for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor primarily because of its high accuracy.

The ground survey using aerial LiDAR for MAHSR alignment was done only in 12 weeks against the 10-12 months if had been done through traditional survey methods, the statement said. The ground survey using aerial LiDAR technique has already started on the project with the reference points on the ground already marked and data collection through equipment mounted on a helicopter will commence from December 13, depending on the weather conditions in a phased manner.

The requisite permissions from the Ministry of Defence for flying the helicopter have been received and the inspection of the aircraft and equipment are underway, it said. The proposed Delhi-Varanasi HSR alignment covers mixed terrains, including densely populated urban and rural areas, highways, roads, ghats, rivers and green fields.

The tentative length of the corridor is about 800 km, the alignment and stations will be decided in consultation with the government. The corridor will connect the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi with major cities like Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

The main corridor from Delhi to Varanasi will also be connected to Ayodhya and the route will connect the upcoming international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh.

 
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited
first published: Dec 7, 2020 09:35 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.