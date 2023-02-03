Railways to upgrade ticketing capacity from 25,000 to 2.25 lakh a minute: Ashwini Vaishnaw

To cater to the growing number of customers, the railways is looking to upgrade the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp's (IRCTC) online passenger ticket booking system, rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on February 3.

"The Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGeT) system will be upgraded to handle 2.25 lakh passengers booking tickets per minute," the minister said at a press conference.

At present, IRCTC's website can book more than 25,000 tickets per minute. The capacity for attending to inquiries would also be upgraded from four lakh a minute to 40 lakh, Vaishnaw said.

In 2019, the eighth report of the standing committee on railways on the passenger reservation system recommended that IRCTC website be upgraded to cater to more customers.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

A record number of 26,458 tickets were booked in a minute on March 5, 2020, after the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, with hundreds of thousands of people looking to go back home from cities where they worked. The railways will lay new tracks for a distance of 7,000 kilometers in the financial year 2023-24, the minister said. Related stories Shift to exemption-free tax regime won't hurt India's savings: Revenue Secretary

Profitability is back | IndiGo records highest-ever revenues

Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data The 2022-23 target of laying railway tracks for a distance of 4,500 km (12 km per day) has already been achieved, the minister said “Before 2014, this used to be four kilometres per day. The railways has set a target of laying new railway tracks for a distance of 7,000 kilometres next year.” He also said “Jan Suvidha” convenience stores will be built at 2,000 stations and they will remain open round the clock. Earlier in the day, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said 79 acres of railway land was encroached upon in Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. "Railway has certified copy of land records i.e. khasra, khatauni and land plans duly verified by State Revenue department," Vaishnaw said in a reply to a question seeking evidence to back the claim. A copy of the joint survey of the area done in 2017 by the state government and the railway was also available, he added. The minister said that railways had initially claimed 29 acres of the encroached land but after the joint survey, 79 acres was found encroached, he said. The railways had filed two affidavits in the Uttarakhand High Court. Last month, the Supreme Court stayed an Uttarakhand High Ccourt order to clear encroachments from the land.

Moneycontrol News