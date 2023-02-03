 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railways to upgrade ticketing capacity from 25,000 to 2.25 lakh a minute: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

The railways will lay tracks for a distance of 7,000 kilometers in the financial year 2023-24, the minister has said

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Image: ANI)

To cater to the growing number of customers, the railways is looking to upgrade the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp's (IRCTC) online passenger ticket booking system, rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on February 3.

"The Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGeT) system will be upgraded to handle 2.25 lakh passengers booking tickets per minute," the minister said at a press conference.

At present, IRCTC's website can book more than 25,000 tickets per minute. The capacity for attending to inquiries would also be upgraded from four lakh a minute to 40 lakh, Vaishnaw said.

In 2019, the eighth report of the standing committee on railways on the passenger reservation system recommended that IRCTC website be upgraded to cater to more customers.

