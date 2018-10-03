Railways to roll out 640 Uthkrisht rakes by 2020 at a cost of Rs 400 cr

Railways has plans to develop 640 Utkrisht rakes as part of upgradation of its mail/express trains in the next two years at a cost of Rs 400 crore, a senior official said.

First lot of Utkrisht rakes rolled out as Kalka Mail from Howrah station on October 2.

Developed as 'green rakes' (consisting of 20 or 22 coaches) at Eastern Railways' Liluah workshop, they cost Rs 60 lakh each.

"Our aim to develop 140 rakes by March 2019 after which we are planning to roll out 500 more by March 2020. The rakes will provide better facilities to passengers, including LED lightings, odourless toilets," Member Rolling Stock, Railway Board, Rajesh Agarwal said.

The rakes have also been given a new colour scheme on the exterior – beige and maroon.

All coaches of this rake are fitted with energy efficient LED tubelights, panel of LED lights in doorway and gangway, provision of dustbins in the toilets, stickers with 'Go Green' messages, provision of integrated basin-cum-dustbins in AC coaches.

Moreover, the toilets of all the coaches have improved fittings, vinyl wrapping provided at the doorways of the coaches, night glow stickers and Braille signages inside the coaches and new colour scheme.

The unique feature of this Utkrisht Rake is the provision of Swachh Rail Toilet (SRT), which is a hybrid design of bio-toilet system.

Toilet has the advantages of less water consumption, no chocking of the system, complete sealing of odour and maintenance friendly, the officer said.