you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways to invite PE, pension fund players for Rs 1-trillion station redevelopment plan: Report

The investor will get to choose a pool of 10 stations from IRDSC’s list of 20 high-potential stations, based on the expected rate of returns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private equity (PE) players and pension funds may enter the government’s ambitious Rs 1-trillion railway stations redevelopment programme, Business Standard reports.

A senior official told the paper that the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), the nodal agency for station redevelopment in India, is looking to invite for expressions of interest (EoIs) for the redevelopment project by August.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The investor will get to choose a pool of 10 stations from IRDSC’s list of 20 high-potential stations, based on the expected rate of returns. The stations on the high-potential list are Mumbai Central, Pune Shivajinagar, Bandra Terminus, Bangalore City, Chennai Egmore, Andheri, Udaipur City, Kolkata Terminal, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak, Adarshnagar Delhi, Delhi Shahadara, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Borivali, Bangalore Cantt, Asansol and Wardha.

According to the paper, the agency had a meeting on July 15 with PE and pension funds that could invest in the redevelopment project. SK Lohia, managing director and chief executive officer, IRSDC, said, “We are looking at an investment partners to pump in Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 crore for a pool of 10 stations. This will help us in taking up the project development starting from construction work.”

An agreed rate of returns accruing from the land monetisation and cash flows following the commercialization of the project will be paid to the development partner as per the plan. An institutional arrangement between IRSDC and the investor will be formed to manage the project.

Anticipated as one of the Centre’s major infrastructure investments with the railways, the station redevelopment project already has 600 stations earmarked under it, at an estimated investment of Rs 1 trillion.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #expression of interest (EoI) #Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) #Indian Railways

