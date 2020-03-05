App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to invite bids to redevelop New Delhi, Mumbai stations

Stressing upon the roadmap for development of railway ecosystem, Yadav stated that in order to achieve the target, prioritising projects is the major key element to be fulfilled by year 2022-23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways will invite bids in April to redevelop New Delhi and Mumbai stations, officials said on March 5. Speaking at the 7th PHD Global Rail Convention 2020, Railway Board chairman V K Yadav said modernisation gives an integrated approach for enhancing capacity of Indian railway ecosystem through multi-tracking railway connectivity across the country.

"Under the station redevelopment programme, our target is to redevelop stations without investing any money from the government. It has to be redeveloped into world class standards. We have finalised a few bids. Some bids have been invited. I am happy to inform you that the list includes New Delhi and Mumbai railway stations. The bids for them will be invited by April," he said.

Yadav further highlighted the reworking of restructuring the Indian railways on freight loading, safety mechanism, digital transformation, upgradation of railway networks, stations and Infrastructure redevelopment of rail ecosystem.

Stressing upon the roadmap for development of railway ecosystem, Yadav stated that in order to achieve the target, prioritising projects is the major key element to be fulfilled by year 2022-23.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, the Minister of State, the Ministry of Steel, said that railways plays a pivotal role in enhancing the trade and economic growth of the country.

"Indian Railways today is the second largest transportation network in the world and the sector is still progressing towards further growth and development.

"ISPAT is one of the most important raw material for sectors like infrastructure, automobile, shipping, roadways and railways among other," Kulaste said.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Business #Delhi #India #Indian Railways #mumbai

