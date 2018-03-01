App
Feb 26, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways to hire over 80,000 employees to boost safety

The additional hiring is likely to cost Rs 4,000 crore a year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Railways is trying to fill up close to 89,500 positions by opening up several entry level positions.

According to a  Times of India report, the move is set to be the largest recruitment exercise. This will include the hiring for positions such as gangmen, switchmen, trackmen, technicians, cabinmen, welders, assistant loco pilots, helpers and porters.

Close to 1.2 lakh jobs are left vacant in the railways, many of which are ground-level positions that play a role in the safety of passengers.

Following the recent train accidents, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had promised filling up of these vacancies to boost safety. The railways board has also seen members being let go, on account of being “top heavy”.

Close to 63,000 vacancies are in the group D category - that is assigned to gangmen and trackmen. Another 26,500 personnel are also being hired as loco pilots and assistant loco pilots.

The report quoted an official saying that the exercise was given its due as close to 40,000-45,000 employees retire every year.

The move also relaxed the minimum qualification needed to apply to these posts to clearing Class X instead of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate for 62,907 vacancies of trackmen.

Younger people can also apply as the railways reduced the minimum age qualifications by two years across all categories.

The NDA government was recently under flak by the opposition for encouraging jobless growth.

