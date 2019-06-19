App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways to experiment with privately run trains on select routes: Report

In the first phase, on board services and ticketing will be taken care of by IRCTC for which the firm will receive a lump sum amount

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Centre has sought to induct private companies to operate passengers trains on low congestion and tourist routes. Bids will be invited in the next 100 days, The Times of India reported.

The Indian Railways will experiment this arrangement by offering two trains to its tourism and ticketing subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to operate, the paper said. These trains will run on routes such as the Golden Quadrilateral and would connect major cities. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On board services and ticketing will be taken care of by IRCTC for which the firm will receive a lump sum amount. Rakes will be transferred to IRCTC, which will pay an annual lease fee to the Railway’s financial arm, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), it added.

After this, the Indian Railways will invite expression of interest from willing operators. The report suggests that trade unions will be consulted before any such arrangement is finalised.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Indian Railways

