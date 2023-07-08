Railways to cut fares by 25% in AC chair cars, executive classes on low-occupancy routes

The discount scheme will not be applicable on holiday special trains

The Ministry of Railways on July 8 announced that it would be slashing fares by up to 25 percent in air-conditioned chair cars and executives classes of trains with low occupancy.

The discount scheme will come into effect "immediately" on all trains "having AC sitting accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches", it said in a release, adding that the element of discount "shall be up to maximum 25 percent on the basic fare"

Train having classes with occupancy less than 50 percent, "either end to end or in some specified sections", during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration, it said.

"Discounted fare may be given for the entire duration or part duration or month wise or seasonal or for week days/ weekends based on demand pattern of the aforementioned period," the release added.

The Railways, however, clarified that no refund of fare would be admissible for already booked passengers.

"In case of those trains where flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy," it added.

This scheme would also not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials, the Railways clarified.

Furthermore, tatkal quota would not be earmarked in such trains for the decided period in case the discount is provided on end to end basis, the release noted.