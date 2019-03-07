App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to construct pathways to help coolies ferry passenger luggage in trolleys, decongest stations

The construction of the pathways at railway stations is among a slew of initiatives planned by the railways to not only ease passenger traffic at stations, but also to enhance the social security for this unorganised sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

In a major boost to passenger and luggage movement at railway stations, the railway board has approved a proposal to build pathways for trolleys used by coolies or sahayaks to move the belongings of passengers. The coolies were renamed 'sahayaks' in 2016 by the then railways minister Suresh Prabhu, in a move to shed the negative colonial connotation of the term.

The construction of the pathways at railway stations is among a slew of initiatives planned by the railways to not only ease passenger traffic at stations, but also to enhance the social security for this unorganised sector.

As of now, coolies, who ferried passenger luggage on their heads, have been given the option of using trolleys or hand barrows for carrying luggage. This, however, has created a lot of congestion at stations because often the trolleys are cumbersome and difficult to navigate during peak crowds.

"Pathways for trolley be constructed to facilitate smooth movement. These pathways may be provided at all major stations," the order stated.

related news

Along with this, the board has also given its nod to permitting educational facilities for children of the coolies in schools run by railwaymen's organisation or mahila samiti at any station in the division where they are working.

The railways has also said that Sahayak restrooms should be provided with TV, RO water, barrack beds. It also said these restrooms be provided at all stations having a strength of 50 or more sahayaks.

The board has also extended the validity of complimentary passes for them from the present two months to five months which makes it at par with railway staff.

It has also said instead of the present practise of supplying two red shirts as uniform and one woollen shirt once in two years in lieu of one red shirt, the railways will provide three red shirts and one woolen shirt every year.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Business #Indian Railway

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Blasts in Kabul Hit Near Ceremony Attended by Top Officials, At Least ...

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Onl ...

DCW to Come Up With Women Manifesto For Political Parties: Swati Maliw ...

Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit ...

Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM ...

Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon

EC to Announce Lok Sabha Elections Soon; Logistic Preparations Almost ...

In a First, Bhushan Kumar Urges Indians to Subscribe to T-Series and B ...

WATCH | It's Important to Get Rest at the Right Time - Bhuvneshwar

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.