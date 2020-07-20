Railways relies on freight business as passenger service revenues dry up: Report

Indian Railways (IR) has pinned its hopes on revenue streams from the freight business for FY21, as passenger services remain stunted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with this, the railways is planning to simplify its freight policy, rationalise rates and increase the speed of goods trains, with minimal passenger traffic, besides also working on marketing initiatives for which it has set up ‘business development units’ in railway zones connected to stakeholders, Mint reported.

VK Yadav, Chairman of the Railway Board told the paper that rationalising rates would include incentives along with a reduction in rates. “We want to do it in such a way that it raises volumes.”

The national transporter has also utilised rail tracks left unused due to limited passenger train services to increase its freight routes by at least 50 percent over FY20, with an aim to neutralise revenue loss, Yadav had earlier said.

“We want this opportunity to see that our freight traffic is at least 50 percent more than last year. We are working towards that. If that happens, we will not only be able to neutralise our revenue loss, maybe we can make a surplus also," Yadav said.

Rajaji Meshram, partner, infrastructure at EY India told the paper that the railways should focus on segments such as fast-moving consumer goods, which do not typically use the mode of transport.