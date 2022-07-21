Railways places order for 39,000 wheels from Chinese firm

Representational Image (Image: Shutterstock)

The Indian Railways has placed a purchase order for 39,000 wheels for LHB coaches from Chinese manufacturer Taiyuan, as supplies under ongoing contracts were affected due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a reply in the Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw said that an order for 30,000 wheels had earlier been placed with a Ukraine-based company. However, the company was unable to meet the contract due to the Russian invasion of the country.

“M/s KLW invoked force majeure clause due to inability to supply on account of war crisis in Ukraine and a formal purchase order could not be issued to the Ukrainian firm,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that to tide over the crisis of wheels for LHB coaches, Indian Railways floated a tender for 39,000 wheels and placed an order on M/s TZ (Taizhong), Hong Kong with manufacturer M/s Taiyuan, China.

“This firm is registered with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade for wheels for LHB coaches as per Land Border policy of Government of India,” he said.