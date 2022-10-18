English
    Railways notifies 32 additional special services for the festive season

    Currently, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST
    Chinese railways | PC-Shutterstock

    The Railways on Tuesday notified 32 additional special services for the festival season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers. Currently, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

    Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar. "Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season, while 179 special services were notified earlier," the Railways said in a press statement.
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 07:12 pm
