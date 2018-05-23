App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways inks three MoUs

The railways today signed three agreements with two public sector enterprises and a joint venture company to ensure the continuation of projects across the rail network, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The railways today signed three agreements with two public sector enterprises and a joint venture company to ensure the continuation of projects across the rail network, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said. The railways and the Braithwaite & Company Limited (BCL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the manufacture of new wagons, repairing of wagons, steel structural fabrication and manufacturing of cranes.

Under the MoU, the BCL has projected revenues of Rs 285 crore from operations and Rs 1,300 crore from wagon production.

The national transporter has signed another MoU with the RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL), a CPSE under the ministry, for the implementation of several rail projects for doubling of lines, new lines, electrification etc.

The RCIL has projected revenues of Rs 1,200 crore from operations and set several other targets regarding CCTV cameras and wi-fi at stations and development of content on demand (CoD) services on trains.

related news

The third MoU was signed with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC), a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government.

MRVC is implementing railway projects in the Mumbai suburban system under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTPs).

According to the MoU, the MRVC shall spend Rs 1,464 crore towards the completion of various suburban projects of capacity enhancement, safety upgradation and passenger amenities.

All three MoUs were for 2018-2019, the statement said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.