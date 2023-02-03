 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railways gave Rs 59,837 crore subsidy on passenger tickets in 2019-20: Minister

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)

The Indian Railways gave subsidies worth Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20, which comes to an average concession of around 53 per cent for every person travelling, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The minister said concessions on top of this subsidy are still being provided to many categories such as divyangjans, students and patients, but did not clarify if the government is planning to restore the earlier discount given to those above 60 years of age.

Months after a parliamentary panel recommended that the discount on railway tickets to senior citizens should be restored, the minister was asked in a written question about the government's position on the concession which was suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In a written reply to a question by CPI MP Binoy Viswam on whether the railways has taken cognizance of the parliamentary standing committee's recommendation to restore concessions in trains for senior citizens, the minister said, "The Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens at least in sleeper and 3 AC..." "Government gave subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to a concession of 53 per cent on an average to every person travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like Divyangjans, students and patients on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," Vaishnaw said.