you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways employees to get 78-days wages as productivity bonus: Union Minister Javadekar

This, he said, is the sixth consecutive year that such a productivity-linked bonus is being given to railway employees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following the Cabinet meeting on September 18, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the government will give 78-day wages as productivity bonus to nearly 11 lakh railway employees.

This, he said, is the sixth consecutive year that such a productivity-linked bonus is being given to railway employees.

The announcement will cost the exchequer around Rs 2,024 crore, Javadekar added.

The Railways were the first departmental undertaking of the government where the concept of the productivity-linked bonus (PLB) was introduced. It was from the year 1979-80 that the scheme for the Railways came into force.

Eventually, it was modified in consultation with the two recognised federations at the time, the All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, with the approval of the Cabinet. The scheme envisages a review every three years.

The main consideration at the time of introduction of the PLB scheme was the important role played by the Railways as an infrastructural support in the performance of the economy as a whole.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Economy #Indian Railways #Prakash Javadekar

