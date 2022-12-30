Indian Railways denies data breach, IRCTC probe on

The Indian Railways has denied claims of a suspected data breach from servers of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on December 30 after reports surfaced this week that the railways data is up for sale on a hackers’ forum.

"On analysis of sample data, it is found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history API. Reported/suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers," an Indian railway spokesperson said in a media statement.

The Railways said in a statement, "In this connection, it may be submitted that Railway Board had shared a possible data breach incident alert of CERT-In to IRCTC reporting a data breach pertaining to Indian Railways passengers.”

The Indian Railways added that further Investigation on the possible data breach is being done by IRCTC. "All IRCTC Business Partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC," the railway spokesperson said.

This is not the first time that the Indian Railways has suffered a data breach. In 2020, the personal information of over nine million Indian railway ticket buyers, including their IDs, was found online. This company discovered a dark web post stating that a million users' data was stolen sometime in 2019.