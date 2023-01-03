 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RailTel ties up with tech firm to monetise Wi-Fi project covering over 6,100 stations

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

The rail PSU has signed a five-year contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech Ltd, a global information technology company based at Mumbai, RailTel said in a statement.

RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has tied up with a technology firm in a bid to monetise its Wi-Fi project at more than 6,100 railway stations across the country, the company said on Tuesday.

The other members of the consortium are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited (FISST) and Yellow Inc.

Under the contract, the revenue will be generated by monetizing Wi-Fi footfalls in one of the world's largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks through targeted advertisements and extending multimedia infotainment services for rail passengers.

This is India's first multi-year commercial agreement to monetize captive customers of public Wi-Fi network through collaborative efforts, the statement said.

As per the contract, 3i Infotech-led consortium will pay Rs 14 crore per year or 40% of the revenue earned (whichever is higher) to RailTel.