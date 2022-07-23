Rail passenger concessions discontinued during pandemic may chug back

Railways ministry is reportedly considering restoring some concessions for different categories of passengers such as senior citizens and sportspersons after discontinuing them during the pandemic.

Interestingly, this comes after the ministry ruled out bringing back concessions for all categories earlier this week on Wednesday, informing the parliament that the cost of granting concessions to passengers "weighs heavily" on the national transporter. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railways is already bearing more than 50 per cent of the cost of travel on average for all passengers including senior citizens.

"Apart from this, due to COVID-19, passenger earnings for the last two years is less in comparison to 2019-20. These have long-term impact on the financial health of the railways. Cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on the railways, hence extending scope of concessions to all categories of passengers, including senior citizens, is not desirable," he said.

The minister added: "In spite of these challenges, the railways has continued concession in fare to four categories of persons with disabilities and 11 categories of patients and students."

He also mentioned that the railways has forgone Rs 4,794 crore as revenue due to concessions in passenger fare to senior citizens during 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 for both reserved and unreserved categories.

(Inputs from PTI)