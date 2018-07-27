Raids reveal 114 shell cos operating out of one room in Hyderabad

Raids across Hyderabad revealed that 114 companies, with directors, salaries and balance sheets, were operating out of a single room.

Most of these firms are believed to be shell companies and the room they were operating out of is located in a high-class mall in the city's Jubilee Hills area.

A team of eight officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) raided the third floor of Fortune Monarch mall on Friday morning.

The officials were shocked to find that many of the firms showed losses of up to Rs 15 crore and at least 50 companies had no business operations at all. These companies held various assets and were also allegedly laundering money by lending to each other.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, one of the officials said the directors of the companies seem to be related to each other and that most of them were managing about 30 firms each, even drawing salaries for their efforts. The official added that Indian law states that one person cannot be director for more than 20 companies at a time.

One company, SRSR Advisory Service was found to be the accountant for all 114 firms. Its website says that it is engaged in ‘legal’ accounting, auditing and book keeping, and has a share capital of nearly Rs 5 crore.

The raids were part of a nationwide crackdown on shell companies and, as per orders passed from Delhi, locations from where more than 25 companies are operating need to be checked. At least six more locations are likely to be raided and prosecutions would be filed once the examination of seized documents is completed.