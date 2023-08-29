Rahul Yadav's 4B Networks runs out of time to respond in arbitration with Innov8

Rahul Yadav

Rahul Yadav’s 4B Networks has not responded in the matter of its arbitration with co-working space Innov8, and the company’s time to respond has lapsed as well.

Moneycontrol had previously reported that Innov8 has been in arbitration with the startup for unpaid rental dues amounting to Rs 1.08 crore, and the company packed up and left in a day as well. On July 31, the Delhi High Court had given the startup 10 days to file a response in the matter, and had posted a hearing for August 28.

Persons in the know said that neither Yadav nor his lawyer made an appearance or filed a response, following which the time that 4B Networks had to respond has lapsed.

The parties had gone into arbitration since the agreement between both parties had an arbitration clause. Innov8 had to go through this process before filing a criminal case. There will now be a final decision on the matter, one of the persons quoted above said.

The case was filed by Innov8 under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act after Innov8’s attempts to resolve the issue failed, as Yadav did not respond to calls and emails, the source quoted above said.

Mounting troubles

In addition to Innov8, Yadav is also in arbitration with the startup's backer Info Edge. The investor wrote down its investment of Rs 288 crore in the Yadav-led startup and even initiated a forensic audit into the company for information it said it was legally mandated to receive but did not. When information was not forthcoming, Info Edge then approached Delhi High Court to enforce the audit and the two companies went into arbitration.

However, a more looming concern for Yadav is the criminal case filed by Vikas Om Prakas Nowal of Interspace Communication, a Mumbai-based agency that carried out advertising campaigns for 4B Networks and has Rs 10 crore in unpaid dues. The FIR, filed against Yadav and 4B Networks founding member Sanjay Saini by the Economic Offences Wing of the police, has charges of Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said that the Economic Offences Wing in Mumbai has been questioning Yadav, and that Yadav and Saini have filed for anticipatory bail in the case. The hearing in the matter will come up later on August 29, and the EOW is looking to oppose the bail plea.

According to the FIR, Interspace put up a total of 83 advertisement hoardings at different places in Pune from April to August for a campaign that 4B Networks had run. Interspace also generated 14 invoices for the work completed and sent them to 4B Networks. Yadav is alleged to have used deceptive practices resulting in the complainant's company incurring a loss of Rs 10 crore.