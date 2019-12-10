App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over CAB, calls it an 'attack on Indian constitution'

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill a little past midnight on December 9 after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was an "attack on the Indian Constitution".

The Lok Sabha passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) a little past midnight on December 9 after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.

A day after the Bill to amend a six-decade-old law to make it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become Indian citizens was passed, the Congress leader tweeted, "The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation."

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution there.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 01:11 pm

