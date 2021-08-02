MARKET NEWS

Rahul Gandhi invites Opposition parties leaders to meeting to chalk out strategy on Pegasus row

Sources said the meeting is being held to forge unity among the opposition ranks on the issue.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
File image of Rahul Gandhi (Image: Shutterstock)

Amid the ongoing stalemate in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of opposition parties to a breakfast meeting at the Constitution Club on Tuesday to chalk out a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.

All opposition MPs and floor leaders of various parties have been invited for the meeting.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices everyday.

The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a "non-issue" and the IT minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.

The sources added that an invite has also been sent to Trinamool Congress, which has been skipping all meetings convened by Rahul Gandhi so far.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Congress #India #Parliament #Pegasus row #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Aug 2, 2021 03:03 pm

