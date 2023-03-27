 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: 16 MLAs of Congress suspended till end of Gujarat budget session after ruckus

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

As many as 16 of 17 MLAs of Congress were suspended from the Gujarat Assembly on Monday for the remainder of the Budget session till March 29 for creating ruckus and staging protests in the House over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

Some MLAs of the main Opposition party, including Imran Khedawala, Geniben Thakor and Amrtutji Thakor, were evicted by marshals as they sat in the well of the House and refused to go back to their seats despite repeated appeals made by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

Except for Anant Patel, the rest 16 MLAs of Congress were present in the House on Monday. As soon as the question hour began, Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda demanded a discussion on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha claiming he had been ”silenced by the BJP government” for raising the issues concerning people.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after a court in Surat convicted him on March 23 in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ”Modi surname” remark and sentenced him to jail for two years. On Monday, all MLAs of Congress entered the Gujarat Assembly wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against Gandhi’s disqualification.